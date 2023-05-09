MP resigns from Takaddum coalition, citing limited influence in Kirkuk

2023/05/09 | 23:30 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Sahera Al-Jubouri, a member of the Iraqi Parliament from the Takaddum Coalition, announced her resignation on Tuesday.
She cited a lack of opportunity to express her opinions and make decisions concerning her constituency in Kirkuk as the primary reason for her withdrawal.Al-Jubouri, in a statement, mentioned that her constituents' aspirations necessitated her decision to resign.
She acknowledged her service within the Progress Coalition, led by Mohammed Al-Halboosi, and the expansion of the coalition's parliamentary base.The statement further elaborated on the political circumstances in Kirkuk, a geographically and demographically small area, and the commitment to serve the voters who entrusted them with the responsibility of securing their rights and compensating for past injustices.
With upcoming provincial council elections on the horizon, Al-Jubouri expressed her concerns over the exclusive control and influence in some of Kirkuk's institutions without having any decision-making power or voice.
She cited a lack of opportunity to express her opinions and make decisions concerning her constituency in Kirkuk as the primary reason for her withdrawal.Al-Jubouri, in a statement, mentioned that her constituents' aspirations necessitated her decision to resign.
She acknowledged her service within the Progress Coalition, led by Mohammed Al-Halboosi, and the expansion of the coalition's parliamentary base.The statement further elaborated on the political circumstances in Kirkuk, a geographically and demographically small area, and the commitment to serve the voters who entrusted them with the responsibility of securing their rights and compensating for past injustices.
With upcoming provincial council elections on the horizon, Al-Jubouri expressed her concerns over the exclusive control and influence in some of Kirkuk's institutions without having any decision-making power or voice.