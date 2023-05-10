2023/05/10 | 04:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A recent report has found that Iraq has potential to evolve into a talent supply hub for basic offshore jobs, mainly driven by its cost competitive labor force, operational Special Economic Zones, and low corporate tax rates.However, critical challenges, including political risks and lagging telecom and physical infrastructures, may threaten the […]

read more Iraq has Potential to be Talent Supply Hub first appeared on Iraq Business News.