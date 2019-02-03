UN says no elections in Libya before settlement is reached

2019/02/03 | 16:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame has said that no date would be set for elections in the Arab country before a settlement is reached for the crisis.He made the remarks to BBC News, adding that he has much work to do in this regard.Salame also said that differences between Italy and France affect the Libyan file, calling on the two sides to put aside their differences.
