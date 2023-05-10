Iraqi President and US Ambassador Discuss Deepening Relations and Strengthening Cooperation

2023/05/10 | 17:06 - Source: Shafaq News



Romanowski, at the Peace Palace in Baghdad.



The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and strengthen the relations between the two countries in political, economic, cultural, and environmental aspects.



During the meeting, President Rashid emphasized the ongoing reconstruction and development efforts in liberated cities.



He also highlighted the importance of resolving the displacement issue in Sinjar to facilitate the return of displaced individuals to their original places of residence.



The statement released by the Iraqi presidency mentioned that President Rashid shared the outcomes of his recent visit to the United Kingdom.



