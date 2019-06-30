Home › INA › More than 850 displaced families return to Saladin

More than 850 displaced families return to Saladin

2019/06/30 | 18:55



INA – SALADIN







More than 850 displaced families returned to Saladin on Sunday.







These families was in the IDP camps in Kirkuk, Tikrit and Shirgat returned to their homelands after defeating Daesh terrorist groups by the Iraqi Army, Police and Popular Mobilization Units.







Humanitarian aid and food was provided to the IDPs and most of the shops owners reopened their shops and pharmacies as well.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-INA – SALADINMore than 850 displaced families returned to Saladin on Sunday.These families was in the IDP camps in Kirkuk, Tikrit and Shirgat returned to their homelands after defeating Daesh terrorist groups by the Iraqi Army, Police and Popular Mobilization Units.Humanitarian aid and food was provided to the IDPs and most of the shops owners reopened their shops and pharmacies as well.