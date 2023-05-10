Kurdish Officials and British Diplomats Discuss Kurdistan elections

2023/05/10 | 19:32 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Mustafa Sayid Qadir, convened with British Consul General Rosie Keefe in Erbil on Wednesday to deliberate the region's political landscape and relations among political factions.
Both parties emphasized the significance of conducting the upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections punctually.A statement from the regional presidency, received by Shafaq News Agency, disclosed that Qadir received Keefe and British Deputy Consul General Catherine Shaw in Erbil earlier today.
The meeting scrutinized the political conditions in the Kurdistan Region, relations among political powers and parties, unity, solidarity, and the impending parliamentary elections.The statement also indicated that the Deputy Prime Minister congratulated the British populace on the coronation of King Charles III and expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom for its unwavering support and collaboration, reaffirming the commitment to augmenting bilateral ties.Qadir underscored the importance of safeguarding freedom of expression and the role of civil society organizations in propelling the Kurdistan Region towards greater strides in liberty and democracy during the encounter, according to the statement.
Both sides concurred on the crucial nature of conducting the Kurdistan parliamentary elections on the predetermined schedule.The statement also drew attention to the Deputy Prime Minister's renewed emphasis on reform, the nationalization of institutions, the unification of Peshmerga forces, and ameliorating relations between Erbil and Baghdad.
Qadir asserted that these measures would ensure political, security, and economic stability in the region.
