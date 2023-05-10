Zet Border Crossing Boosts Trade and Relations between Iraqi Kurdistan and Turkey

2023/05/10 | 19:40 - Source: Shafaq News



The Soran administration aims to revitalize the commercial aspect of the crossing and facilitate increased bilateral exchanges.



Zet operates from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, providing a "window for citizens to engage in travel and trade activities."Ibrahim Khalil Border Crossing was the primary gateway between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey.



Establishing the Zit border crossing is expected to contribute to economic development and cooperation by enhancing trade and fostering closer ties between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Soran Administration in Iraqi Kurdistan officially opened the Zet border crossing, marking the region's third international crossing with Turkey.The crossing is located within the Shirwanmazn in the Mergasor district.Turkish Consul General Mevlut Yakut, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw, and other military and party officials attended the inauguration ceremony.According to Soran Administration, the Zet border crossing, established in 2021, is designated as a gateway for tourism and trade between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey.The Soran administration aims to revitalize the commercial aspect of the crossing and facilitate increased bilateral exchanges.Zet operates from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, providing a "window for citizens to engage in travel and trade activities."Ibrahim Khalil Border Crossing was the primary gateway between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey.Establishing the Zit border crossing is expected to contribute to economic development and cooperation by enhancing trade and fostering closer ties between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey.

Sponsored Links