Iraq, Iran hold discussions on energy development

2023/05/10 | 20:54 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fadil met with his Iranian counterpart, Oil Minister Javad Owji, in Baghdad today, describing their bilateral negotiations as "fruitful" and confirming their pursuit of cooperative partnerships to develop the energy sector.The ministers convened at the Ministry of Electricity headquarters in Baghdad, according to a statement issued by the Ministry.The two sides discussed prospects for joint cooperation, mechanisms to consolidate relations, and the expansion of economic activity between their respective countries, particularly in the field of electricity.Iraqi Electricity Minister Fadil emphasized the significance of the Iranian delegation's visit, noting that it held substantial implications as there are open opportunities for collaboration with the Islamic Republic and its reputable companies operating in Iraq.He affirmed that the government and ministry are determined to create a promising electricity energy portfolio, stating that such meetings are vital and productive for the regional energy market, given the importance of Iraq and Iran as key players.During the meeting, the ministers also addressed mechanisms for supplying gas to power plants and stabilizing exports in quantities that correspond to summer peak loads and plant operations.
This discussion suggested that there will be technical, contractual, and financial commitments between the two parties.Owji expressed his delight with the meeting, characterizing the Islamic Republic as supportive and actively working to achieve important strategies with Iraq.
He assured that Iran is prepared to provide sufficient gas during the summer peak loads, according to the statement.
