2023/05/11 | 03:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Zain Iraq's Q1 2023 revenue increased by 15 percent to reach USD 223 million and EBITDA recorded was USD 76 million, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 34 percent, according to the company's results statement for the period.The operation reported eight-fold increase in net profit of USD 30 million for Q1 2023 […]

read more Zain Iraq Profit jumps 8-Fold first appeared on Iraq Business News.