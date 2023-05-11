Oil Minister Arrives in Iraq to Bolster Bilateral Ties

2023/05/11 | 05:34 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji arrived in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad at the head of a high-ranking delegation on Wednesday afternoon to strengthen mutual cooperation in various fields of energy.The Iranian oil minister, who has traveled to neighboring Iraq with the aim of improving energy cooperation in down and upstream sectors, was welcomed by Iraqi officials upon his arrival at the Baghdad International Airport.According to the scheduled program, Owji will meet Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani, and Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fazel during his stay in the Arab country.The Iranian and Iraqi officials will discuss bilateral ties, issues of mutual interest in the fields of joint fields, and the export of technical and engineering services, among others.Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a recent meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid in Tehran had emphasized that relations between Tehran and Baghdad in infrastructural fields such as water, electricity and energy should continue and develop.