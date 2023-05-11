Iran, Iraq sign agreements to expand energy ties, build oil refineries

2023/05/11 | 09:38 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The agreements were signed in Baghdad between the energy ministries of the two countries.

Iraqi Oil Ministry in Baghdad, Iraq (Iraqi state news agency)

The Iraqi Oil Ministry announced on Wednesday that Iran and Iraq have agreed to expand energy cooperation and establish a joint body to overlook the developments of the agreement.

The announcment came following a meeting between Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghanni and Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji in Baghdad.

A memorandum of understanding MoU was signed between the two ministries during Owji's visit to the Arab country on Wednesday.

"Bilateral meeting resulted in an agreement to establish committees to discuss the development of joint fields under international agreements and cooperation in refining, petrochemicals, as well as oil exploration and infrastructure development," the statement read.

Owji expressed Iran's desire "to expand the horizons of cooperation in the implementation of joint projects in oil and gas sectors, projects for the construction and development of oil refineries, the expansion of oil and gas pipelines, and environmental cleanup," the statement added.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called on Tuesday for the expansion of energy cooperation between Iran and Iraq and stressed the need for Baghdad to fulfill its commitments to Tehran on gas and electricity payments.

His statement came during a meeting with the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq that was on an official visit to Tehran.

The Iraqi legal delegation, which was headed by Judge Faiq Zidan, presented a report on his country's progress to pay for energy imports from its neighboring nation.

