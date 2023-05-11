Barzani Museum to Open in Erbil: Honoring Kurdish History and Liberation Movement

2023/05/11 | 12:08 - Source: Shafaq News



Additionally, writers, journalists, and academics from Europe and the United States will participate in the inauguration.During the ceremony, Kurdish leader Massoud Barzani and Iraqi political leaders will deliver speeches highlighting the significance of the museum and its historical importance. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The "Barzani Museum" will officially open its doors in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday.The museum will feature items belonging to the late Kurdish leader Mulla Mustafa Barzani and artifacts and personal belongings of the Anfal victims and ancient Peshmerga fighters who played a vital role in the Kurdish liberation movement.Distinguished guests expected to attend the ceremony include Kurdish leader Massoud Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, and Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani.In addition, prominent Iraqi leaders, such as Nuri al-Maliki of the State of Law Coalition, Hadi al-Amiri of the Al-Fateh Alliance, Iyad Allawi of the National Coalition, and Osama al-Nujaifi, will also be in attendance.The event will witness the presence of ambassadors from various countries, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and other foreign diplomatic missions in Iraq.Additionally, writers, journalists, and academics from Europe and the United States will participate in the inauguration.During the ceremony, Kurdish leader Massoud Barzani and Iraqi political leaders will deliver speeches highlighting the significance of the museum and its historical importance.

