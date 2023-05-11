Al-Sudani praises Masoud Barzani's role in building a

2023/05/11 | 13:30 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called upon Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani to sustain his support for the political process and the development of a new Iraq.Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Barzani National Memorial, al-Sudani paid tribute to the sacrifices made by many Iraqi factions, including the Kurds and Arabs, who jointly fought against tyranny and the atrocities committed by Saddam Hussein's Baathist regime."The sacrifices are not new to our ancestors and martyrs from every sect, religion, and denomination in Iraq," he said, praising the late Kurdish leader Mullah Mustafa Barzani for his dedication to the Kurdish cause.
"Our Kurdish people's martyrs, and the martyrs of the Iraqi national movement as a whole, wanted to bequeath to their children a country where justice and equality flourish, and where citizens live with dignity and honor," he continued.
The Prime Minister acknowledged the responsibility he bears to drive development and build a new Iraq, reform state institutions, and ultimately establish a government of service."We are committed to making a difference and correcting the course of our state institutions, leading to a government focused on providing service.""The approval of the people is a great challenge," he said, "there is no time to wait for the work and reconstruction to begin, as the duty towards all Iraqis starts now, in the Kurdistan region and throughout Iraq." Outlining the government's priorities, al-Sudani affirmed his commitment to addressing issues with a direct impact on citizens.
He pledged to" work diligently to ensure that the opportunities built on the sacrifices and struggles of the Iraqi people are not wasted."Prime Minister al-Sudani hailed Masoud Barzani's substantial role in Iraq's development, expressing confidence in his constructive contributions to the political process and nation-building.
"We are certain of Mr.
Masoud Barzani's ongoing constructive role and his national contributions in supporting the political process and building the new Iraq," he concluded.
