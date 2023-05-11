Iran, Iraq try to bring anti-terror cmdrs murders to justice

2023/05/11 | 14:16 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Kazem Gharibabadi, the Iranian Judiciary chief’s deputy for international affairs, made the remarks on a national TV program on Wednesday.

Justic must be exercised despite the fact that perpetrators are in the United States, stressed the Iranian official.

He went on to say that Iran’s and Iraq’s determination will prevent the criminals from committing the same crimes again.

Earlier this week on May 8, Tehran's prosecutor Ali Salehi said that Iran has issued arrest warrant for 73 people including former US President Donald Trump.



former US Secretary Mike Pompeo and General Kenneth F.



McKenzie while the prosecution of 74 other people was suspended because of lack of concrete evidence.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Lt General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) – known as the Hashd al-Shaabi – were assassinated in Baghdad by the US attack on January 3, 2020.

Reportedly, such a terrorist attack did occur at a direct order of the then US president.

