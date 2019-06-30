عربي | كوردى


Sudan police fire tear gas at Khartoum protesters

Sudan police fire tear gas at Khartoum protesters
2019/06/30 | 20:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Sudanese police fired tear gas at protesters in three districts

of Khartoum as thousands gathered in response to a call for a mass

demonstration Sunday against the ruling generals, witnesses said.Tear gas was used in the northern district of Bari and in Mamura

and Arkweit, eastern Khartoum, as protesters chanted “Civilian rule! Civilian

rule!”Security forces also fired tear gas at demonstrators in the

eastern town of Gadaref, a witness said.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW