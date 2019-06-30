Sudan police fire tear gas at Khartoum protesters

2019/06/30 | 20:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Sudanese police fired tear gas at protesters in three districts
of Khartoum as thousands gathered in response to a call for a mass
demonstration Sunday against the ruling generals, witnesses said.Tear gas was used in the northern district of Bari and in Mamura
and Arkweit, eastern Khartoum, as protesters chanted “Civilian rule! Civilian
rule!”Security forces also fired tear gas at demonstrators in the
eastern town of Gadaref, a witness said.
