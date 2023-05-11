Al-Maliki calls for strengthened US ties and investments

2023/05/11 | 16:24 - Source: Shafaq News



The media office of al-Maliki stated in a press release that he had received the United States Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, at his office in Baghdad.



The two deliberated the future of bilateral relations between Baghdad and Washington, in addition to regional and international developments and their repercussions on the security and stability of Iraq and the region.



Al-Maliki underscored the necessity for cooperation and earnest efforts to activate the agreements signed between the two nations, particularly the Strategic Framework Agreement, and the potential for reviewing and developing its provisions in harmony with the significance of the current stage.



The Iraqi leader encouraged major American companies to operate in Iraq, noting that the country is experiencing a period of security and political stability.



The government, he said, is committed to implementing its program, which has gained the confidence of the Council of Representatives.



For her part, Ambassador Romanowski reiterated her country's support for Iraq's stability, asserting the continuity of providing essential assistance to Iraqis within the Strategic Framework Agreement between the two countries. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Nouri al-Maliki, the head of the State of Law Coalition, emphasized the imperative of activating agreements between Iraq and the United States on Thursday, urging major American corporations to partake in investment opportunities in the country.The media office of al-Maliki stated in a press release that he had received the United States Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, at his office in Baghdad.The two deliberated the future of bilateral relations between Baghdad and Washington, in addition to regional and international developments and their repercussions on the security and stability of Iraq and the region.Al-Maliki underscored the necessity for cooperation and earnest efforts to activate the agreements signed between the two nations, particularly the Strategic Framework Agreement, and the potential for reviewing and developing its provisions in harmony with the significance of the current stage.The Iraqi leader encouraged major American companies to operate in Iraq, noting that the country is experiencing a period of security and political stability.The government, he said, is committed to implementing its program, which has gained the confidence of the Council of Representatives.For her part, Ambassador Romanowski reiterated her country's support for Iraq's stability, asserting the continuity of providing essential assistance to Iraqis within the Strategic Framework Agreement between the two countries.

Sponsored Links