2023/05/11

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.DNO, which operates the Tawke licence in Iraqi Kurdistan, has said on Thursday that, given the uncertain timing of oil export resumption from Iraqi Kurdistan and, importantly, of payments by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for previous oil sales, it has scaled back spend in Kurdistan, including drilling.In its statement of […]

DNO Scales Back Kurdistan Spend