Two ISIS Militants Killed, One Captured in Security Operation Southeast of Mosul

2023/05/11 | 20:12 - Source: Shafaq News



The source told Shafaq News Agency that a joint force from the 16th Army brigade and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) managed to kill two ISIS militants and arrest a third during a military operation launched today in the Nimrud area, southeast of Mosul.



The operation, according to the source, was launched this morning and successfully encircled a group of ISIS militants involved in the killing of a farmer near the villages of "Shanaf" and "Tal Hamid" in the Nimrud area.



