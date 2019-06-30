Home › Baghdad Post › Senior military official says snipers shooting civilians, soldiers in Khartoum

Senior military official says snipers shooting civilians, soldiers in Khartoum

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), did not say whether anyone died and gave no information on the gunmen or their affiliation during his short address on state TV.



"There are snipers shooting at people, they shot three members of RSF and five or six citizens, we are upset and we want to get things under control," said Dagalo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.



"The snipers who are shooting at people will be brought to justice," he added.



