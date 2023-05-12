Al-Sudani arrives in Nineveh

2023/05/12 | 10:10 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani arrived in Nineveh on Friday, leading a high-ranking government delegation.
This visit to Nineveh comes a day after Al-Sudani's trip to Erbil, where he participated in the inauguration of the monument dedicated to the late Kurdish leader Mustafa Barzani.
