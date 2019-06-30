Home › Baghdad Post › Two aides of Lebanese minister shot dead as convoy hit by gunfire - minister

2019/06/30 | 21:45



Two bodyguards of a Lebanese Druze minister were killed on Sunday when his convoy came under fire as it passed through an area loyal to a rival Druze faction, in what the minister called an assassination attempt.



Saleh al-Gharib, Lebanon's minister of state for refugee affairs, is close to pro-Syrian Druze leader Talal Arslan. The area where the incident took place near Aley is loyal to anti-Damascus Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, whose Popular Progressive Party denied any involvement in the incident.



In an interview with Lebanon's al-Jadeed TV, Gharib said "what happened was an armed ambush and a clear assassination attempt".











