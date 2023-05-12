Iraq orders Turkey to Resume Oil Exports, but ...

2023/05/12 | 20:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, confirmed on Thursday night that the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) told the Turkish company BOTAS to resume export and loading operations at the Turkish port of Ceyhan (pictured), starting on Saturday, 13th May.He added that contracts have been finalized with international companies for the […]

