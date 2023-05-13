KRG opens second Border Crossing with Turkey

2023/05/13 | 03:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Zet International Gate between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey, located in the Soran administration, officially opened on Wednesday.The crossing is open daily between 8am and 8pm.Construction of the new crossing started in 2021, and it is now welcoming tourist travellers.It will open for commercial transport in a second stage.The Supervisor […]

