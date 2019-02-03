US-led coalition strikes Syrian army post in Deir al-Zor

2019/02/03 | 16:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
US-led
coalition jets hit a Syrian army position near the battle front against ISIS pocket late on Saturday, causing damage and injuries, Syrian state media, citing a military source, said on Sunday.A spokesman for the US-led coalition, which is fighting a
last ISIS pocket east of the Euphrates, said its local allies had been
fired on and "exercised their right to self defense", adding that the
incident was under investigation."US coalition aircraft launched an aggression this
evening against one of the Syrian Arab army formations operating in the
Albukamal area in the southeastern countryside of Deir al-Zor," Syrian
state news agency SANA cited the military source as saying early on Sunday.The attack injured two soldiers and destroyed an artillery
piece, the source added.Coalition spokesman Col. Sean Ryan said in an email: "Our
partner forces were fired upon and exercised their inherent right to self
defence."The coalition is backing the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF),
a collection of Syrian militias spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG.ISIS now holds only a couple of villages in Syria,
having lost almost all its territory in 2017 to two rival offensives, one by
the SDF, and one by the Syrian army and allied militia backed by Russia.The jihadist group also holds an enclave of desert
surrounded by the Syrian army in the centre of the country.Its territory on the Euphrates was "down to the last
two villages", Ryan said, adding that the coalition expected these to
"clear soon", and that ISIS's remaining fighters there were
mostly foreigners.Russia and the United States maintained military
communications to prevent unplanned conflict between the two forces fighting
ISIS. However, some clashes have occurred.
US-led
coalition jets hit a Syrian army position near the battle front against ISIS pocket late on Saturday, causing damage and injuries, Syrian state media, citing a military source, said on Sunday.A spokesman for the US-led coalition, which is fighting a
last ISIS pocket east of the Euphrates, said its local allies had been
fired on and "exercised their right to self defense", adding that the
incident was under investigation."US coalition aircraft launched an aggression this
evening against one of the Syrian Arab army formations operating in the
Albukamal area in the southeastern countryside of Deir al-Zor," Syrian
state news agency SANA cited the military source as saying early on Sunday.The attack injured two soldiers and destroyed an artillery
piece, the source added.Coalition spokesman Col. Sean Ryan said in an email: "Our
partner forces were fired upon and exercised their inherent right to self
defence."The coalition is backing the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF),
a collection of Syrian militias spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG.ISIS now holds only a couple of villages in Syria,
having lost almost all its territory in 2017 to two rival offensives, one by
the SDF, and one by the Syrian army and allied militia backed by Russia.The jihadist group also holds an enclave of desert
surrounded by the Syrian army in the centre of the country.Its territory on the Euphrates was "down to the last
two villages", Ryan said, adding that the coalition expected these to
"clear soon", and that ISIS's remaining fighters there were
mostly foreigners.Russia and the United States maintained military
communications to prevent unplanned conflict between the two forces fighting
ISIS. However, some clashes have occurred.