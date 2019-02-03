عربي | كوردى
US-led coalition strikes Syrian army post in Deir al-Zor
2019/02/03 | 16:20
coalition jets hit a Syrian army position near the battle front against ISIS pocket late on Saturday, causing damage and injuries, Syrian state media, citing a military source, said on Sunday.A spokesman for the US-led coalition, which is fighting a

last ISIS pocket east of the Euphrates, said its local allies had been

fired on and "exercised their right to self defense", adding that the

incident was under investigation."US coalition aircraft launched an aggression this

evening against one of the Syrian Arab army formations operating in the

Albukamal area in the southeastern countryside of Deir al-Zor," Syrian

state news agency SANA cited the military source as saying early on Sunday.The attack injured two soldiers and destroyed an artillery

piece, the source added.Coalition spokesman Col. Sean Ryan said in an email: "Our

partner forces were fired upon and exercised their inherent right to self

defence."The coalition is backing the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF),

a collection of Syrian militias spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG.ISIS now holds only a couple of villages in Syria,

having lost almost all its territory in 2017 to two rival offensives, one by

the SDF, and one by the Syrian army and allied militia backed by Russia.The jihadist group also holds an enclave of desert

surrounded by the Syrian army in the centre of the country.Its territory on the Euphrates was "down to the last

two villages", Ryan said, adding that the coalition expected these to

"clear soon", and that ISIS's remaining fighters there were

mostly foreigners.Russia and the United States maintained military

communications to prevent unplanned conflict between the two forces fighting

ISIS. However, some clashes have occurred.

