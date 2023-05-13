Iran, Saudi Arabia's top diplomats discuss the progress of the Beijing-brokered rapprochement deal

2023/05/13 | 10:20 - Source: Shafaq News



The conversation took place on Friday night between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, as they broached the subject of implementing the agreement signed by both countries in Beijing in March.



This landmark accord, inked on March 10th after a series of rigorous negotiations under China's auspices, sought to reinstate diplomatic relations and reactivate embassies and missions within a two-month period.



The agreement marked a pivotal turning point, ending a seven-year estrangement between the two regional juggernauts.



Amirabdollahian revealed that Iran had executed the requisite arrangements to officially reopen its embassy and consulate in Saudi Arabia.



This included, according to Amirabdollahian, appointing a new ambassador and dispatching technical teams to the kingdom to lay the groundwork for the resumption of diplomatic missions.



Tehran's top diplomat also highlighted the reciprocal visits and meetings between Iranian and Saudi officials as a testament to their unwavering resolve to reestablish cooperation and cultivate proper relations.



Echoing these sentiments, the Saudi Foreign Minister conveyed a sanguine outlook on the future of bilateral ties between Riyadh and Tehran, pledging to bolster and enhance the mutual ties.



Bin Farhan extolled the huge strides made over the past two months and the nations' adherence to the rapprochement deal as a manifestation of their earnest commitment to fortifying their relationship.



