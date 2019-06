Clashes erupt between protestors, policemen in Dhi Qar

2019/06/30 | 22:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Clashes broke out in the province of Dhi Qar, southern Iraq, on Sunday,between the security forces and protesters who were angry at the deteriorationof services in the province, according to media reports.The clashes occurred after protesters besieged the municipal council of DhiQar's al-Islah, according to the reports.Videos posted on social media showed angry protesters outside thecouncil's headquarters, where some of them were waving Iraqi flags while others settires on fire.The protesters called on the municipal council to fulfill the promisesthey made concerning the reform of the deteriorating services.The security forces tried to disperse the protests by firing into theair, before clashes erupted between the two parties, which led to the injury ofa policeman, Iraqi media platforms reported.