عربي | كوردى


Clashes erupt between protestors, policemen in Dhi Qar

Clashes erupt between protestors, policemen in Dhi Qar
2019/06/30 | 22:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Clashes broke out in the province of Dhi Qar, southern Iraq, on Sunday,

between the security forces and protesters who were angry at the deterioration

of services in the province, according to media reports.The clashes occurred after protesters besieged the municipal council of Dhi

Qar's al-Islah, according to the reports.Videos posted on social media showed angry protesters outside the

council's headquarters, where some of them were waving Iraqi flags while others set

tires on fire.The protesters called on the municipal council to fulfill the promises

they made concerning the reform of the deteriorating services.The security forces tried to disperse the protests by firing into the

air, before clashes erupted between the two parties, which led to the injury of

a policeman, Iraqi media platforms reported.
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW