Ukrainian President Visits Rome for Meetings with Italian Leaders and Pope Francis

2023/05/13 | 15:12 - Source: Shafaq News



Zelensky's visit aims to strengthen the ties between Ukraine and Italy and advance Ukraine's path to victory, as stated by Zelensky on Twitter.



Upon his arrival at Ciampino Airport in Rome, Zelensky was received by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.



The exact schedule of Zelensky's meetings has not been publicly disclosed for security reasons.



However, the Vatican confirmed the meeting with Pope Francis shortly before Zelensky's arrival.



In late April, Pope Francis expressed that the Holy See was involved in a peace mission to end the war in Ukraine, indicating the Vatican's engagement in seeking a resolution.



As a precautionary measure, a no-fly zone was implemented over Rome, and police snipers were positioned in tall buildings, according to Italian state television.



Security measures were also put in place to ensure the safety of President Zelensky during his visit.



Before his visit to Italy, Zelensky met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Kyiv, Ukraine, ahead of Russia's full-scale invasion anniversary in February 2022.



In related news, the German government announced its intention to provide Ukraine with over 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) in additional military aid, including tanks, anti-aircraft systems, and ammunition.



The announcement came as preparations were underway in Berlin for Zelensky's potential first visit to Germany since the Russian invasion.



