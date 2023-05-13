US Dollar Holds Steady Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad, Rises in Erbil

2023/05/13 | 18:36 - Source: Shafaq News



According to a report from Shafaq News agency, the central Al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad closed today's trading session with the exchange rate of 146,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars, matching the morning's recorded prices.



Exchange shops in the local markets of Baghdad also reported stable buying and selling prices.



The selling price stood at 147,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase price was 145,000 dinars for every 100 US dollars.



Meanwhile, in Erbil, the US dollar edged higher.



As a result, the selling price rose to 146,500 dinars for every 100 US dollars, while the purchase price settled at 146,400 dinars.



The stability in exchange rates observed in Baghdad reassures traders and market participants.



However, the slight increase witnessed in Erbil suggests a differing trend in the Kurdistan Region's currency market.



As economic conditions and market dynamics continue to unfold, analysts will closely monitor the fluctuations in the exchange rates between the US dollar and the Iraqi dinar, gauging the potential implications for businesses and individuals alike. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates remained stable against the Iraqi dinar at the central stock exchange in Baghdad while increasing in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.According to a report from Shafaq News agency, the central Al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad closed today's trading session with the exchange rate of 146,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars, matching the morning's recorded prices.Exchange shops in the local markets of Baghdad also reported stable buying and selling prices.The selling price stood at 147,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase price was 145,000 dinars for every 100 US dollars.Meanwhile, in Erbil, the US dollar edged higher.As a result, the selling price rose to 146,500 dinars for every 100 US dollars, while the purchase price settled at 146,400 dinars.The stability in exchange rates observed in Baghdad reassures traders and market participants.However, the slight increase witnessed in Erbil suggests a differing trend in the Kurdistan Region's currency market.As economic conditions and market dynamics continue to unfold, analysts will closely monitor the fluctuations in the exchange rates between the US dollar and the Iraqi dinar, gauging the potential implications for businesses and individuals alike.

Sponsored Links