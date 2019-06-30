Air traffic halted at Libya's Tripoli Mitiga airport after air strike

2019/06/30 | 23:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Air traffic was halted on Sunday at the Libyan capital's only functioning airport, Mitiga, after an air strike, according to a post on the airport authorities' Facebook page.
No further details were given. Tripoli has been under attack for three months by the eastern-based Libyan National Army commanded by Khalifa Haftar.
