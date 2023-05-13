Teacher's salaries are not included in Iraq's triennial budget, lawmaker says

2023/05/13 | 23:10 - Source: Shafaq News



"None of the bill's provisions mention financial allocations for teachers affiliated with the Education Ministry," Al-Dulaimi told Shafaq News Agency.



"It also ignores due salary arrears from 2020 onwards." She added that the government has not submitted any data or solutions for this situation to the finance committee since 2020.



Al-Dulaimi said that the parliamentary finance committee is attempting to address the issue by transferring operational expenses within the budget.



The issue of unpaid teachers has been an ongoing challenge for successive Iraqi governments, without materializing a definitive solution.



Thousands of teachers work in many schools across Iraq, having provided their services for free or for nominal wages for several years.



Protests have escalated since 2019, as they continue to demand permanent enrollment on the education ministry's payroll.



