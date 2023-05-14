KRG Minister discusses Financial Threats in Iraq and Kurdistan

2023/05/14 | 04:28 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- On Tuesday, Rebar Ahmad, the Kurdistan Regional Government's Minister of Interior, welcomed the KRG's Financial Action Taskforce for money laundering and terrorist financing.

The taskforce includes representatives from 15 other organisations in the region and operates in accordance with international standards.

Minister Ahmad praised the taskforce's efforts and emphasised the government's transparent policies for combating terrorism and terrorist financing.



He also noted the significant progress made in tackling money laundering in the region.

The Minister urged the taskforce to collaborate fully with the Iraqi federal taskforce and follow the internatonal standards recommended for the region.



He emphasised the need to adapt these standards to the specific nature of the KRG's institutions and implement international rules and regulations in local institutions as soon as possible.

In addition, the Minister of Interior discussed the KRG's draft bill of the Implementation of Federal Act of Tackling Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.



This bill has been approved by the Council of Ministers and has been sent to the Kurdistan Parliament for ratification.

(Source: KRG)