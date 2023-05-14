Iran and Iraq sign MoU for Shalamcheh-Basra Railway

2023/05/14 | 04:46 - Source: Iraq Business News
By John Lee.
The heads of Iran and Iraq railways have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the Shalamcheh-Basra Railway.
The agreement was signed at the Iranian consulate in Basra, marking a significant step towards the development of this crucial infrastructure project.
Miad Salehi, the head of Islamic Republic of Iran […]
Miad Salehi, the head of Islamic Republic of Iran […]
