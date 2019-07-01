Home › Baghdad Post › Salih affirms need to sustain victories of Iraqi army, backing forces

Salih affirms need to sustain victories of Iraqi army, backing forces

2019/07/01 | 01:50







During his meeting with newly-appointed Minister of Defense Najah al-Shammari on Sunday, Salih praised the military achievements in the war on terrorism, a presidential statement read.







The president welcomed the minister and wished him success in performing his new tasks.



President Salih affirmed the need to care about the army in preparation and armament in order to promote its sacred role in addressing those who try to undermine Iraq’s sovereignty and stability.







For his part, Shammari reviewed the Ministry’s activities and plans to develop the capabilities of the Iraqi army as well as the supporting military formations.



He confirmed the pursuit to redouble efforts and work in order to maintain the country’s security and stability.



