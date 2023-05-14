Iran Summons Iraqi Envoy over Hostile Moves in KRG

2023/05/14 | 11:48 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraqi ambassador was called in by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday in protest at an invitation given to the members of separatist groups to take part in an official meeting in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and at the continued activities of terrorist groups in that region.

In the meeting at the Foreign Ministry, the Iraqi envoy was informed of Iran’s strong protest against the recent developments.

The director of the first department of the Persian Gulf at the Iranian Foreign Ministry reminded the Iraqi ambassador that the anti-Iran meeting in the KRG and the activities of terrorists in that region run counter to a recent security agreement between Tehran and Baghdad.

Iran and Iraq signed the bilateral agreement on security cooperation in March.

The agreement commits Iran and Iraq to safeguarding the principles of good neighborliness and protecting the common border.



The deal is also aimed at ending the illegal presence of anti-Iranian armed groups and the elements affiliated with the Zionist regime in the Iraqi areas adjacent to Iran’s northwestern border regions.