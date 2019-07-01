Home › Baghdad Post › Haftar's forces say they destroyed Turkish drone in Libya

Haftar's forces say they destroyed Turkish drone in Libya

2019/07/01 | 01:50



Haftar's eastern Libyan air force have destroyed a Turkish drone at Tripoli's Mitiga military air base, Haftar's war information division said on Facebook on Sunday.



Air traffic was halted on Sunday at the Libyan capital's only functioning civilian airport, also at Mitiga, after what was described as an air strike.











