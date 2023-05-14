Baghdad Hosts General Conference on Youth and Sports Under Prime Minister's Patronage

2023/05/14 | 17:26 - Source: Shafaq News



" The event is designed to meticulously scrutinize the current landscape of the youth and sports sectors in order to develop targeted recommendations that address challenges faced by these crucial demographics," he noted, "the prime minister's personal patronage of the event underscores the government's commitment to fostering growth and surmounting obstacles in these areas." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The General Conference on Youth and Sports, a seminal event aimed at fostering growth and addressing pressing issues within the Iraqi youth and sports sectors, kicked off in Baghdad today, Sunday, under the auspices of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.Set to span two days, the conference has attracted a diverse array of attendees, including esteemed sports figures, academics, and governmental representatives.Khaled Kebian, the Prime Minister's Advisor for Youth and Sports, said in a opening speech he delivered, "the conference is essential for both the youth and sports sectors at this critical juncture." Kebian emphasized the comprehensive nature of the conference, highlighting key themes such as school and university sports, women's sports, infrastructure development, youth engagement in Iraq, support for individuals with special needs, among other topics set for sequential discussion." The event is designed to meticulously scrutinize the current landscape of the youth and sports sectors in order to develop targeted recommendations that address challenges faced by these crucial demographics," he noted, "the prime minister's personal patronage of the event underscores the government's commitment to fostering growth and surmounting obstacles in these areas."

