PM meets S. Korea Presidential Foreign Affairs Advisor

2019/07/01 | 03:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
PM Adel Abdul Mahdi received on Sunday, the Presidential Foreign Affairs Advisor of South Korea Han Byung-do and the accompanied delegation.
Abdul Mahdi expressed his thanks to the Korean President and welcomed the governmental and parliamentary delegation as he asserted Iraq’s keenness to develop mutual relations and cooperation, especially in terms of economy, trade and culture.
PM referred to the similarities between the two countries regarding the challenges both have faced.
“We look forward to activate the economic exchange and making a useful use of natural wealth and human resources when it comes to joint investment projects of energy, industry, agriculture and health as well as other fields,” added Abdul Mahdi.
For his part, Han Byung-do expressed his country’s readiness to enhance bilateral relations and supporting Iraq in reconstruction and rebuilding.
“We have many upcoming projects in Iraq, one of which, building a hospital for heart diseases for children,” added Han Byung-do.
