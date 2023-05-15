Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) plans Loan Guarantee Company

2023/05/15 | 05:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Governor of Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Dr.Ali Mohsen Al-Alaq, has met with a delegation of experts from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), affiliated with the World Bank, led by Mr.Marcel Rashid.The meeting focused on enhancing the relationship between the Central Bank of Iraq and the IFC, and […]

