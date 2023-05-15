Ur Tourist City to include Theater, Museum, Hotels

2023/05/15 | 05:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Dr.Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi, the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, has met with the company responsible for executing the Ur tourist city project to discuss progress.Emphasizing the city's potential as a global tourist attraction, the Secretary-General highlighted the planned facilities, including a theater, interfaith dialogue center, cultural center, museum, […]

