Kurdistan leaders congratulate on the 61st anniversary of the Kurdistan teachers' union establishment

2023/05/15 | 11:12 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and the Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, extended their congratulations on the annual anniversary of the establishment of the Kurdistan Teachers' Union.In a statement, Nechirvan Barzani said, "I congratulate the sixty-first anniversary of the establishment of the Kurdistan Teachers' Union, to the Secretariat of the Union and all beloved teachers and educators in Kurdistan, wishing them success."He added, "On this anniversary, we highly value and appreciate the struggle and efforts of teachers and educators in raising generations, their sacrifices, and their educational and teaching efforts during the days of struggle in the mountains and in the days of freedom."Barzani concluded his statement by saying, "On this anniversary, we affirm our support for all the legitimate rights and demands of teachers and educators, and we remember with appreciation the position of loyal teachers and educators who have continued the process of education and teaching under all difficult circumstances beyond their will. Congratulations on the anniversary of the establishment of the Kurdistan Teachers' Union."For his part, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, extended congratulations on the occasion of the annual anniversary of the establishment of the Kurdistan Teachers' Union.In his congratulations, Masrour Barzani said, "On the occasion of the sixty-first anniversary of the establishment of the Kurdistan Teachers' Union, we extend our warmest congratulations to the President of the Union, members of the Secretariat, and all teachers in Kurdistan, with our sincere wishes to everyone for continuous success.""We hope that the teachers of Kurdistan continue their duty and their effective role successfully and correctly, in order to raise and build a national and innovative generation, to contribute to the advancement and prosperity of Kurdistan in all fields with everyone's cooperation", he concluded

