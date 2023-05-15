US Dollar Exchange Rates Rise Against the Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

2023/05/15 | 11:18 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar rose today, Monday, in the main exchange market in the capital, Baghdad, and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad recorded this morning an exchange rate of 146,800 dinars per 100 dollars, while yesterday's rates were 146,200 dinars for each 100 dollars.The selling and buying prices also increased in the local market exchange shops in Baghdad, where the selling price reached 147,750 dinars, while the buying prices reached 145,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the dollar exchange rate also rose, with the selling price reaching 147,500 dinars and the buying price 147,400 dinars per 100 dollars.

