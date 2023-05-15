Citizens welcome return of PUK Ministers to KRG Meetings

2023/05/15 | 11:46 - Source: Shafaq News



They also called for a rapprochement with opposition parties in the region.Fakhir Ezzeldine, a citizen, told Shafaq News Agency, "The fate of the region is for all its parties to agree together to pass the next phase, especially after the accumulation of the war on ISIS, the financial crisis, and the fluctuating political and governmental positions by parties in Baghdad."He added that "rapprochement and joint work are requirements of the current stage to ensure what the stage requires, especially in light of global and local changes at the political, economic, and security levels."Engineer Arsalan Mohammed confirmed to Shafaq News Agency correspondent that "sitting at the negotiation table is the first step to solve problems and overcome challenges." He explained that "the region has suffered from numerous problems and challenges since 2014, and this requires thinking about solutions that match the size of the challenges and problems, sitting first at one table, narrowing the distances, then researching and focusing on commonalities, and from there launching towards the required solutions."Arsalan mentioned that "many projects are stalled, and many institutions in al-Sulaymaniyah are preoccupied with their financial and administrative problems, and all these challenges need joint decisions by everyone, especially the leaders of the two main Patriotic and Democratic parties."As for Haider Fuad, he finds it necessary that the rapprochement should not be limited to the two main Kurdish parties, but that the requirements of the stage require a rapprochement even with opposition parties to address the problems arising in the region, especially those related to Kurdish citizens.



After that, it is possible to delve into issues related to the opposition's vision of the disputed points.Haider pointed out that "the Kurdish people are relying on the union of all political parties and want them to be one hand to take their entitlements from the federal government, which has neglected them in past years, and the people of the region have suffered a lot as a result."The PUK, one of the most important Kurdish parties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, ended its months-long boycott of Kurdistan government meetings with its main coalition partner, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, yesterday, Sunday.The disagreements have been a source of concern for Western countries, especially the United States, which provides support to both parties and represents the latest of this support in efforts to confront the "ISIS" organization.The PUK ministers returned to the Kurdistan Regional Government meetings for the first time since the assassination incident of Nader took place in the city of Erbil in October of last year.Yesterday, Sunday, the presidency of the Kurdistan Region welcomed the participation of the ministerial team affiliated with the PUK in the meeting of the regional government ministers.The Kurdistan Regional Government Council held a regular meeting on Sunday under the supervision of its president Masrour Barzani and with the attendance of Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Citizens from al-Sulaymaniyah welcomed on Monday the return of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan’s ministers to the Kurdistan Regional Government Council meetings, after a break of nearly six months.They also called for a rapprochement with opposition parties in the region.Fakhir Ezzeldine, a citizen, told Shafaq News Agency, "The fate of the region is for all its parties to agree together to pass the next phase, especially after the accumulation of the war on ISIS, the financial crisis, and the fluctuating political and governmental positions by parties in Baghdad."He added that "rapprochement and joint work are requirements of the current stage to ensure what the stage requires, especially in light of global and local changes at the political, economic, and security levels."Engineer Arsalan Mohammed confirmed to Shafaq News Agency correspondent that "sitting at the negotiation table is the first step to solve problems and overcome challenges." He explained that "the region has suffered from numerous problems and challenges since 2014, and this requires thinking about solutions that match the size of the challenges and problems, sitting first at one table, narrowing the distances, then researching and focusing on commonalities, and from there launching towards the required solutions."Arsalan mentioned that "many projects are stalled, and many institutions in al-Sulaymaniyah are preoccupied with their financial and administrative problems, and all these challenges need joint decisions by everyone, especially the leaders of the two main Patriotic and Democratic parties."As for Haider Fuad, he finds it necessary that the rapprochement should not be limited to the two main Kurdish parties, but that the requirements of the stage require a rapprochement even with opposition parties to address the problems arising in the region, especially those related to Kurdish citizens.After that, it is possible to delve into issues related to the opposition's vision of the disputed points.Haider pointed out that "the Kurdish people are relying on the union of all political parties and want them to be one hand to take their entitlements from the federal government, which has neglected them in past years, and the people of the region have suffered a lot as a result."The PUK, one of the most important Kurdish parties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, ended its months-long boycott of Kurdistan government meetings with its main coalition partner, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, yesterday, Sunday.The disagreements have been a source of concern for Western countries, especially the United States, which provides support to both parties and represents the latest of this support in efforts to confront the "ISIS" organization.The PUK ministers returned to the Kurdistan Regional Government meetings for the first time since the assassination incident of Nader took place in the city of Erbil in October of last year.Yesterday, Sunday, the presidency of the Kurdistan Region welcomed the participation of the ministerial team affiliated with the PUK in the meeting of the regional government ministers.The Kurdistan Regional Government Council held a regular meeting on Sunday under the supervision of its president Masrour Barzani and with the attendance of Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani.

Sponsored Links