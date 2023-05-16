Decline in US Dollar Exchange Rates against the Iraqi Dinar

2023/05/16 | 10:36 - Source: Shafaq News



According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 146,000 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars this morning.



This is a decrease compared to yesterday morning when the rate stood at 146,800 dinars.



The buying and selling prices at exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad also witnessed a decline.



The selling price reached 147,000 dinars, while the buying prices were at 145,000 dinars for every 100 US dollars.



In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the exchange rate of the dollar also experienced a decline.



