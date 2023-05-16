Asayish Arrest Fugitive under Terrorism Law in Iraqi Kurdistan

2023/05/16 | 21:40 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdish security forces (Asayish) announced the arrest of a fugitive under Article 4 of the Terrorism Law.The arrest was made by the Asayish Garmyan forces based on intelligence information.
The accused individual, identified as (Kh, H, H), a 45-year-old, had sought refuge in the Kurdistan Region and would be handed over to the Iraqi judiciary for further legal proceedings.
