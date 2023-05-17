2023/05/17 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Minister of Oil has invited international companies to bid to develop new oil fields, in what is being described as an annex to the Fifth Licensing Round.This round includes 13 exploration fields and sites distributed across the northern, central, and southern provinces.The announcement complements the Ministry's previous declaration in […]

read more New Oilfield Opportunities in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.