2023/05/17 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By Kaloyan Vassev for the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).
Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Ministry of Economy: 87% Growth in Trade Between Bulgaria and Iraq Trade between Bulgaria and Iraq grew by 87% in 2022, said Deputy Minister of Economy […]
Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Ministry of Economy: 87% Growth in Trade Between Bulgaria and Iraq Trade between Bulgaria and Iraq grew by 87% in 2022, said Deputy Minister of Economy […]
read more 87% Growth in Trade between Bulgaria and Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.