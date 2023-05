Global Gold Prices Stable Below $2,000; Iraqi Gold Markets Witness Decline

2023/05/17 | 13:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Gold prices steadied below the $ 2,000 mark on Wednesday as a firmer dollar, and uncertainties surrounding U.S.debt-limit negotiations kept the precious metal's upside in check.Spot gold rose by a modest 0.2% to $1,992.56 per ounce, while U.S.gold futures saw a slight 0.1% increase, reaching $1,995.10.The yellow metal has consistently found support whenever it dipped below the $2,000 level, and market analysts suggest that ongoing concerns over the debt ceiling negotiations could potentially drive safe-haven flows into gold.In broader market movements, Asian shares remained subdued as investors maintained a risk-averse stance due to ongoing U.S.debt ceiling negotiations and mixed economic data.Among other precious metals, spot silver posted a modest 0.3% increase to $23.80 per ounce, while platinum advanced by 0.6% to $1,063.79.Palladium showed a marginal gain of 0.1% and settled at $1,503.49.Meanwhile, in Iraqi markets, gold prices witnessed a decline in Baghdad and Erbil.This decrease was attributed to the weakened value of the dollar and the global price of an ounce of gold.In Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street, the selling price for one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was 400,000 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 396,000 dinars.This marks a decrease compared to Tuesday's selling prices of 408,000 dinars.The selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold also experienced a decline, reaching 370,000 dinars, with the purchase price at 366,000 dinars.Goldsmiths' shops in Baghdad showcased a range of prices, with the selling price for a 21-carat Gulf gold weight varying between 400,000 and 410,000 dinars.For Iraqi gold, the selling price for the same weight ranged between 370,000 and 380,000 dinars.In Erbil, gold prices also observed a downward trend.The selling price for 24-carat gold was recorded at 480,000 dinars, while 22-carat gold was priced at 440,000 dinars.21-carat gold sold for 425,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was available at 360,000 dinars.one mithqal= 5 grams