Joint Security Operation Seizes Senior ISIS Commander in Erbil

2023/05/17 | 15:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A senior commander of the Islamic State (ISIS) extremist group has been captured in a joint security operation in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, a press release by Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service revealed on Wednesday.The press release said the operation was carried out in collaboration with the security authorities in Erbil.The arrestee, according to the press release, formerly held a senior position in an air defense battalion in the Tigris province under ISIS rule.