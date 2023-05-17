Iraqi Dinar Continues to Strengthen Against the US Dollar

2023/05/17 | 15:20 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar witnessed a further decline, reaching below 144,000 dinars for every 100 dollars in the central stock exchange in the capital city of Baghdad.According to a report from Shafaq News agency, the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded exchange rates of 143,950 dinars for every 100 dollars at 1:00 p.m., reflecting a drop from the morning prices, which stood at 144,600 dinars.The selling price in these shops reached 145,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 143,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

