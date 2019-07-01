Health Ministry warns Iranian eggs improperly produced, stored

2019/07/01 | 15:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Planning and Monitoring Directorate of the Iraqi Ministry of Health affirmed in a Monday statement that eggs produced locally in Iraq are of a high quality and suitable prices, unlike eggs imported from Tehran.The statement further warned that eggs imported from Iran are being produced in unsanitary and improper methods, not to mention that they are stored in unsuitable environments.Recent reports indicated several cases of food poisoning due to the consumption of spoiled eggs that were imported from Iran. The directorate also said eggs exported from Iran, which are being improperly stored, are being imported unofficially without the consent of the ministry or adherence to international safety and quality standards.It further stressed that the ministry supports farmers with good quality veterinary treatments and periodic visits and meetings to check on the quality of products, pointing out that Iraq is the least country affected by diseases such as avian flu and virulent Newcastle.
